Ambassador Gabriel Aduda Lauds HCSF for Singapore Civil Service Study Tour

By Chimezie Godfrey

In a significant step towards modernizing Nigeria’s Civil Service, Mrs. Didi Esther Walson-Jack, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, led a high-level delegation on a four-day study tour of Singapore’s highly regarded Civil Service in January 2025.

The delegation, which included 20 State Heads of Service and select Federal Permanent Secretaries, sought to explore the best practices of Singapore’s public service, which is globally recognized for its innovation, efficiency, and impact on national development.

The tour focused on key aspects of Singapore’s public service delivery, offering valuable insights that are expected to help reshape Nigeria’s civil service operations. During the final day of the visit, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, highlighted several critical lessons from Singapore’s model.

Among the key takeaways emphasized by Ambassador Aduda were:

“Futuristic Thinking: Singapore’s civil service plans strategically for the future, addressing long-term challenges while maintaining relevance.

“Sense of Community: The country’s success is underpinned by a strong sense of shared responsibility, which has driven national progress.

“Realism and Resilience: Singapore’s civil service turned resource constraints into opportunities, driving growth despite limited natural resources.

“Regulatory Excellence: Regular policy reviews ensure that services and operations continuously improve.

“Competency-Driven Workforce: A skilled and adaptable workforce remains key to Singapore’s sustained success.”

Ambassador Aduda expressed praise for Mrs. Walson-Jack’s leadership, stating that the study tour is a testament to the Nigerian government’s commitment to transforming the civil service. He stressed that the knowledge gained would play a crucial role in improving service delivery and implementing reform across Nigeria’s public sector.

“This study tour is not just a learning experience but a critical step in our goal to build a world-class public service. The insights we have gathered will help foster innovation, improve governance, and ensure that citizens are at the heart of national development,” Ambassador Aduda stated.

He further assured that the delegation would work to effectively apply the lessons learned, ensuring that they benefit all Nigerians.

The tour is a part of the Nigerian government’s broader initiative to create a more efficient, dynamic, and citizen-focused civil service, one that supports national development through enhanced governance and service delivery.