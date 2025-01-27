FRSC records 9,570 road crashes, arrests 21,580 offenders in 2024

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it had arrested no fewer than 21,580 traffic offenders between January and December 2024 across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says it had arrested no fewer than 21,580 traffic offenders between January and December 2024 across the 36 states and Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The FRSC Corps Marshal, Malam Shehu Mohammed disclosed this while addressing the reporters on the 2024 special patrol operations on Monday in Abuja.

Mohammed said that the Corps recorded a reduction in the number of offenders recorded in 2024 as against 29,220 within the same period in 2023.

“This signifies a 26 per cent increase in compliance to traffic rules and regulations.

“The total number of offences committed stood at 25,942 representing 23.5 per cent reduction in traffic law violation compared to the data of the same period in 2023,”he said.

Mohammed said that the analysis of the Corps’ annual performance indicated a drastic reduction in Road Traffic Crashes (RTCs).

This, he said, was as well as in the number of people injured compared to the annual record of 2023.

“From Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2024, a total of 9,570 RTCs were recorded nationwide. This figure is against 10,617 RTCs recorded in 2023 which signify a tremendous reduction of 10 per cent.

“Furthermore, 31,154 people were injured in 2024 while 31,874 were injured in 2023 representing a two per cent decrease.

“However, the Corps recorded a seven per cent increase in fatalities as 5,421 people were killed in 2024 while 5,081 people were killed in 2023.

“Meanwhile, a total of 70,530 people got involved in RTCs in 2024 compared to 70,092 of 2023 signifying an increase of one per cent, ” he said.

The FRSC boss emphasised that out of the total fatalities that occurred in 2024, 411 deaths, representing 7.6 per cent of the total deaths, were not primarily caused by the crashes.

Mohammed said that the crashes were caused by a secondary factor which he described as the very monster the Corps was fighting; scooping of fuel from fallen tankers.

“This, therefore implies that without the casualties recorded from scooping fuel from crashed tankers, the Corps would have recorded 5,010 deaths in 2024.

“This will be as against 5,081 in 2023 signifying a 1.4 per cent reduction in the total number of people killed,” he said.

The FRSC Corps Marshal reiterated that the alarming rate of crashes and fatalities occurred as a result of loading of trailers with goods and persons.

This, he said in addition to fatigue, speed violations, overloading, dangerous driving as well as poor vehicle maintenance within the period under review. (NAN)