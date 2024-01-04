International NGO visits Zamfara on security tour of border states

An International NGO, West African Action Network on Small Arms and Light Weapons in Africa (WAANSA), has visited Zamfara on fact-finding tour of border states to assess security, peace and economic development of the areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that WAANSA is a coalition of civil society organisations working in the field of small arms, light weapons and striving for human security.

The delegation, led by the regional Vice President of the NGO in charge of West Africa, Mr Igwe Martin, met with the management of Federal University Gusau (FUG), Federal College of Education Technical (FCET) Gusau, and state leadership of the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN).

Addressing newsmen in Gusau on Thursday, Martin said the visit was part of the tour to various states affected by insecurity, especially those sharing border with other countries.

“We are here to interact with relevant stakeholders and discuss extensively on how to work together in reviving the good image of Zamfara in the areas of peace and economic development.

“We are here on fact-finding visit to gather the real information about security situation in Zamfara.

“All the information to be gathered from this visit will be tabled at the border security conference scheduled to hold in April at Istanbul,” he said.

“We are really concerned on what have been happening in Zamfara and other parts of the country as regard to security challenges.

“We are here to know the fact, we cannot not sit down and continue shouting on issues that we have little knowledge about,” Martin explained.

He added that tour will continue with the visit to government officials of state and Federal Government as well as other authorities concerned and relevant stakeholders in order to know the real situation of security challenges in the state,” he said.

In their separate speeches during the visit, the Vice-chancellor of the FUG, Prof. Mu’azu Abubakar; Provost of FCET, Gusau, Dr Hauwa’u Muktar and Commander, state Vigilante Group, Bashir Nafi’u assured of working together in finding lasting solutions to security problems in the state. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki

