Alleged 69.4bn debt: Court vacates order against Jimoh Ibrahim’s assets 

The Federal High Court, Abuja, on Monday, set aside the interim order through which the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) seized property belonging to a businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, for an alleged N69.4 billion debt.

Justice Okon Abang, in a ruling, also vacated all consequential orders earlier made by the court on Jan. 4 but differently constituted by Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court, Lagos.