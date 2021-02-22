COVID-19 victims: Biden holds candlelight ceremony on Monday – White House

United Staes (U.S.) President Joe Biden will deliver remarks on Monday on the lives lost to the Coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19).

Biden will also hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown together with the First Lady, as well as Vice President Kamala Harris and her husband, the White House said.

“ … the President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the Second Gentleman will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown in the South Portico,” Biden’s Monday daily guidance, a statement by the White House, said.