COVID-19 victims: Biden holds candlelight ceremony on Monday – White House

“ … the President, the First Lady, the Vice President, and the Second Gentleman will hold a moment of silence and candle lighting ceremony at sundown in the South Portico,” Biden’s Monday daily guidance, a statement by the White House, said.
According to the White House, Biden will deliver remarks in the Cross Hall of the White House ahead of the candle lighting ceremony.
Latest data from Johns Hopkins University indicate that the U.S. has confirmed more than 28.1 million coronavirus cases, while the country’s COVID-19 death toll stands at more than 498,800.
According to U.S. media reports, the U.S. coronavirus death toll is expected to surpass 500,000 on Monday. (Sputnik/NAN)