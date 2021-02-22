Guinea’s ebola vaccination postponed amid problems with delivery – Local WHO branch

“The plane carrying the Ebola vaccines was unable to land in Conakry Guinea’s capital] due to fog.
Initially, Ebola vaccination was due to start in Guinea on Monday but has now been rescheduled until Tuesday, February 23.
According to the latest WHO data, there are eight Ebola cases in Guinea, four of them have been confirmed.
Earlier this month, health authorities in Guinea declared an outbreak of Ebola in the Goueke sub-prefecture, located about 45 kilometers (28 miles) from Nzerekore, the country’s second-largest city.
The WHO has already started supporting Liberia, Sierra Leone, and the Democratic Republic of Congo amid emerging new Ebola cases.