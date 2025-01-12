Airstrike: APC Zamfara mourns victims

The Zamfara Chapter of the APC has commiserated with government and people of the state on the accidental airstrike, leading to death of innocent people at Tungar Kara, kakindawa village, Gidan Goga District, Maradun local government area.

By Ishaq Zaki

In a statement in Gusau on Sunday, the State APC Publicity Secretary, Mr Yusuf Idris described the incident as unfortunate.

“The Zamfara APC Chairman, Alhaji Tukur Danfulani wishes to extend heartfelt condolences to the government and people of the state over the accidental airstrike on Saturday, Dec. 11.”

Idris further described the incident as sad as it led to the death of innocent people, including some personnel of the state’s Community Protection Guard and Vigilantes.

“We mourn the gallant sacrifices of our people who paid the supreme price while chasing bandits who have made life unbearable for them.

“We pray to Allah to accept their martyrdom and accommodate them in Jannah and give their families, the fortitude to bear this irreplaceable loss.”

He said the leadership of the party in the state also commended President Bola Tinubu for showing commitments to end banditry in Zamfara and the northwest region.

“We laud the Minister of State for Defence, Alhaji Bello Matawalle for ensuring that no stone was left unturned in the fight against insecurity in the northwest region.

“We also appreciate the ongoing onslaught against bandits in Zamfara that saw to the elimination of many criminals.

“We are happy with the ongoing efforts by Operation Fansar Yamma that led to killing of over 25 terrorists at their hideouts, under the control of notorious bandit’s kingpin, Bello Turji in Fakai community in Shinkafi council.

“It is quite impressive that troops of Fasan Yamma are taking the fights now to the bandits’ hideouts, making them flee from the areas.

“This operational strategy should be sustained and supported by all peace loving citizens.”(NAN)