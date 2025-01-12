Commissioner Lauds Effort To Make Sokoto Environment Green

The Commissioner for Environment in Sokoto State, Alhaji Nura Shehu Tangaza, has lauded efforts of the “Make Sokoto Green Development Initiative” to lead the campaign for environmental sustainability in the state.

He made the commendation when the Executive Director of the Initiative, Mr. Nasir Abbas Babi, led members of the group on a courtesy call at his office recently.

The Commissioner said effort of the group aligns with tge vision of his ministry to promote environmental sustainability through proactive actions that would help address effects of climate change on the state.

According to him, Sokoto State government is unrelenting in the effort to address the adverse effects of climate change with deliberate steps to ensure that state was in prime position to produce environmentally friendly products that would value to human lives and promote livestock farming.

The commissioner praised the initiative’s efforts in combating climate change and mitigating soil erosion, offering full support for their projects.

He also assured the delegation of the ministry’s openness to partnership and collaboration in driving environmental conservation efforts.

The meeting was also attended by key members of the ‘Make Sokoto Green’ management team, including Communications Manager Mr. Nafiu Muhammad Lema and Procurement Officer Abubakar Dauda Zazzau.

This visit signals the beginning of a strengthened collaboration between the Sokoto State Ministry of Environment and the Make Sokoto Green Development Initiative, as both parties agree to work together to address critical environmental challenges in the state.

During the visit, Project Manager Miss Ruth Manu presented the organization’s major achievements from the past year, particularly focusing on its tree planting programs and community awareness campaigns aimed at promoting environmental sustainability.

Mr. Babi expressed gratitude for the opportunity to explore potential areas of collaboration with the ministry to further the green development agenda.