Agency restores 45m litres water supply to Bauchi residents – Official

By Auwalu Birnin Kudu

The Management of the Bauchi State Water and Sewerage Corporation (BSWSC) says it has increased water supply to Bauchi metropolis to 45 from the initial 25 million cubic litres daily.

Malam Aminu Gital, the Managing Director and Permanent Secretary of the corporation, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.

He said the feat is achieved sequel to the inauguration of a dedicated power supply line designed to boost the pumping capacity of the water treatment plant.

He attributed the dropped in water supply in the past weeks to low power supply occasioned by poor voltage which affected the pumping capacity of the machines.

According to him, the pumping capacity has been increased by about 60 per cent from 18 per cent before inauguration of the dedicated power supply line.

While commending consumers for their cooperation, Gital urged them to to exercise patience as efforts were being made to restore normal supply of the commodity in the area.

NAN reports that prior to the epileptic power supply, the agency supplies 60 million cubic litres of water daily to about one million water consumers in Bauchi metropolis. (NAN)

