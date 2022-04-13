Police recover commercial bus snatched by suspected gunmen in Rivers

John Amieyeofori

The Police Command in Rivers says it has recovered a commercial bus snatched on Emohia-Kalabari road by suspected gunmen.

The command’s Spokesperson, DSP Grace Iringe-Koko, stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt on Wednesday.

Iringe-Koko said that the command officially received the case of a snatched commercial bus and eight passengers on board on Tuesday.

She said that the bus was travelling from Port Harcourt to Kalabari area, en-route Emohia-Kalabari road, close to Ayankwo market in Emohia council area, when the suspected gunmen attacked and snatched it, including the eight occupants.

She said that though the abandoned commercial bus was recovered by the police on Tuesday, the abducted passengers had yet to be released.

She also said that the Commissioner of Police in the state had beefed up security on the Emohia-Kalabari road.

The spokesperson stressed that the police commissioner had also deployed officers and men of the tactical team to secure the release of the abducted passengers.

‘’ The CP has deployed security personnel and beefed up security around the area to release the abducted passengers,’’ Iringe-Koko added.

She appealed to the families of the abducted ones to be patient, as the command was making efforts to get their loved ones released. (NAN)

