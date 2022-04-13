Estate agent faces N1.9m theft charge

A 49-year-old estate agent, Williams Abel, who allegedly defrauded his landlady to the tune of N1.9 million, was, on Wednesday, arraigned before an Ejigbo Magistrates’ Court, Lagos.

Abel is standing trial on a four-count charge, bordering on stealing, conversion and breach of peace.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to all the charges preferred against him.

The Prosecutor, Insp Benedict Aigbokhan, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences sometime in 2017, at No. 11, Awoshika St., at Isheri-Olafin, Lagos.

He said that the defendant stole the sum of N400,000 given to him by his landlady, one Mrs Grace Adegbola (complainant), to buy a car for her.

Aigbokhan said that the defendant bought the car but changed the papers to his own name, after which he sold the car without the consent of the landlady.

He said that the defendant also ejected the grandchildren of the landlady from the house without her consent.

The prosecutor said that the defendant also converted the sum of N740,000, which he collected as rents from tenants, to his personal use.

Aigbokhan added that the defendant conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of peace by refusing to pay his three years and three months accrued rent of N812,000.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 165(d), 168, and 287(7) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Magistrate, Mrs K.A. Ariyo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000, with two sureties in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 28, for mention. (NAN)

