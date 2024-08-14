Gloria Bulus emerges national focal point for disaster reduction global network

By Philip Yatai

Ms Gloria Bulus, the Executive Director, Bridge that Gap Initiative, an NGO, has emerged the National Focal Point, female, for the Global Network of Civil Society Organisations for Disaster Reduction (GNDR) in Nigeria.

Aminata Some, GNDR Membership Engagement Coordinator, disclosed this in a notification letter announcing the outcome of the two weeks election exercise, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Wednesday.

NAN reports that GNDR is the international network of civil society organisations committed to working together to improve the lives of people affected by disasters world-wide.

The CSOs are working to strengthen the resilience of communities most at risk of disasters.

GNDR with 1,835 member organisations in 130 countries, connect, collaborate, and implement global projects, including research and advocacy initiatives to strengthen disaster risk reduction initiatives.

Some said that Bulus, who is also the Coordinator, Network of Civil Society in Environmental, would work along with Mr John Ede, who emerged the Focal Point in the male category.

She explained that the focal points would form part of the Regional Advisory Group, where they would represent Nigeria for a period of four years.

“As you know, we recently held nominations and elections for national focal points in all of the countries where GNDR has five or more members.

“Thank you to all of the members that put themselves forward for the position. It was fantastic to see so many of you willing to play an active role in the network.

“As per GNDR’s election process, the primary contact person at full member organisations was invited to vote, to select their national focal point (s) using secure and confidential election software.

“Elections were open for two weeks and members cast their votes. We are pleased to announce that John Ede is the male candidate and Gloria Bulus the female candidate who received the most votes in their respective ballots.

“They are therefore elected as your national focal points,” she said.

Some, who congratulated the duo said, “We look forward to their leadership and contributions as we continue to work together towards our shared goals.”

NAN reports that Gloria Bulus, a Nigeria climate change activist, had in 2020 bagged the Alfredo Sirkis Memorial Green Ring Award from former U.S. Vice-President, Al Gore.

The Green Ring Award is presented to outstanding Climate Reality Leaders who have demonstrated an exceptional commitment to their role as climate communicators and activists.( NAN)