Abubakar urges stakeholders to address barriers limiting women in military

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Former Head of State, Gen. Abdulsalam Abubakar, has urged stakeholders to address the barriers and biases limiting women’s participation in the military.

Abubakar stated this at the 2024 Annual Defence Headquarters Gender Conference, on Thursday in Abuja.

The theme of the conference is, “Mainstreaming Women, Peace, and Security Agenda for Enhanced Operational Efficiency in the Armed Forces of Nigeria”.

He said the theme was a call to action and a recognition that the Nigerian military’s effectiveness and efficiency depended on the full participation of all its members, regardless of gender.

The former military leader urged all to embrace the vision, and champion the women, peace, and security agenda.

This, he said, would enable the military to remain a beacon of inclusivity and excellence.

“As a former Head of State, I have had the privilege of witnessing first-hand the sacrifices and bravery of our military personnel.

“I have seen the impact that dedicated and talented individuals can have on our nation’s security and peace.

“Today, we gather to acknowledge the vital role that women play in maintaining peace and security.

“We recognise that their contributions are not limited to traditional gender roles, but extend to leadership positions, strategic decision-making, and operational excellence.

“Our goal is to create a military that reflects the diversity of our nation, where every officer has an equal opportunity to serve and contribute, regardless of gender.

“We must work together to address the barriers and biases that have historically limited women’s participation,’’ he said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, said that fully integrating women into the military was a matter of social justice, equality and strategic imperative for operational effectiveness.

Akume, represented by a retired Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusegun Adekunle, said that women possess unique perspectives, skills, and experiences that could significantly contribute to a more secure and peaceful Nigeria.

According to him, contemporary studies have shown that women offer diverse viewpoints that help in decision-making processes.

“They also improve by problem-solving situations, especially bringing perspectives to understanding and addressing complex security challenges.

“It has been further proven that gender-inclusive forces are more effective in achieving their missions because women’s participation do often result in improved morale, discipline, and overall unit cohesion.

“It is a fact that any military that reflects the diversity of the population that it serves enhances public trust and support.

“Therefore, gender inclusivity can strengthen the military’s reputation as a progressive and inclusive institution,’’ he said.

Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, represented by his Technical Assistant, retired Maj.-Gen. Ahmed Jibrin, said that promoting gender equality was vital to the effectiveness and success of military operations.

Badaru said that the Nigerian military could enhance its capability, foster a more inclusive environment, and better serve the needs of the nation by integrating gender perspectives into its policies, operations and strategies.

He said the armed forces had made commendable progress by implementing gender equality policies, increasing women representation in various roles, and making strides towards creating a more inclusive environment.

“It is heart-warming to note that Nigeria has surpassed the UN’s target of 15 per cent female representation in peacekeeping by 2028.

“This is because currently we stand at 22 per cent.

“This achievement demonstrates our commitment to gender equality and women’s empowerment in the armed forces.

“Moving forward, we will continue to enhance our gender-based training initiatives.

“We should ensure that the Nigerian military sets an example of inclusivity and diversity in service to our nation,’’ he said. (NAN)