CDS stresses importance of diversity, strength in Military

By Sumaila Ogbaje

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen. Christopher Musa, has emphasised the need for Nigeria to maintain focus on creating a military that reflected the nation’s diversity and strength.

Musa, represented by Rear Adm. Olumuyiwa Olotu, Commandant of the National Defence College (NDC), spoke at the 2024 Annual Defence Headquarters Gender Conference on Thursday in Abuja.

Musa stated that the Armed Forces of Nigeria must be inclusive, allowing every member, regardless of gender, to contribute to society and peace efforts.

He highlighted the conference as a critical turning point in incorporating gender perspectives into military operations.

The CDS noted that the conference would build on the foundation laid in 2023, fostering a more inclusive environment within the armed forces.

He emphasised the importance of gender equality and addressing evolving dynamics within the military.

Musa acknowledged the transformative power of gender inclusivity, citing the significant contributions of women to peacekeeping and conflict resolution.

He stressed the need to harness these potentials within the armed forces.

The CDS said that the conference aimed to develop strategies enhancing operational effectiveness through gender mainstreaming.

Musa thanked former First Lady Dame Patience Jonathan for her dedication to gender mainstreaming in the military, which led to the admission of females into the Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) in 2011.

Rear Adm. Idi Abbas, Chief of Defence-Civil-Military Relations, underscored the importance of addressing gender issues in national security and defence.

He highlighted the Defence Headquarters’ progress in promoting gender equality and acknowledged the remaining challenges.

The conference featured the unveiling of the Defence Headquarters Gender Magazine by Mrs Patience Jonathan.(NAN)