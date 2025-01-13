48, 932 inmates are awaiting trial in Nigeria- Nwakuche

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has identified overcrowding as its most pressing challenge, with 48, 932 inmates currently awaiting trials in Nigeria.

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) has identified overcrowding as its most pressing challenge, with 48, 932 inmates currently awaiting trials in Nigeria.

The Acting Controller General, NCoS, Mr Sylvester Nwakuche said this during his maiden interactive session with field officers on Monday in Abuja.

Nwakuche, however, said that plans were ongoing to engage with State Chief Executives to expedite trials and explore non-custodial measures.

He said that the service also aimed to collaborate with the Attorney-General, Inspector General of Police, and other stakeholders to fast-track trials.

“Overcrowding, no doubt, stands out as the most pressing challenge of the NCoS.

“While engaging State Chief Executives to expedite the trial of the over 90 per cent state offenders in custody, the use of non-custodial measures and early release mechanisms will be taken up with the judiciary.

“We will also fast-track the construction of proposed 3,000-capacity ultramodern custodial facilities and other centres across the country.

“Presently, our statistics as at Monday, Jan. 6 2025 showed that 48,932 inmates in custody are Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs).

“I intend to interface with the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Inspector General of Police, and other Prosecuting Agencies and critical stakeholders to fast track the trial of these inmates.

“This is necessary, especially those on non-bailable offences like armed robbery, murder and others that constitute over 60 per cent of Awaiting Trial Persons (ATPs),” he said.

Nwakuche, however, urged the field officers to relate with their State Chief Judges, Attorneys-General, Commissioners of Police to further address the challenges.

The Ag. CG assured that the service had further plans to utilise non-custodial measures to reduce the influx of inmates, adding that NCoS would also educate stakeholders on the opportunities.

“This administration will explore the window of opportunities as provided by the Non-Custodial Measures to address the influx of inmates into our facilities.

“I implore you to reach out to the State Chief Judges, Attorneys-General of your States and other stakeholders to cash in on this; some of them need to be educated on this,” he said.(NAN)