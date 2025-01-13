Emirship Tussle: Kingmaker, Dan’Agundi heads to Supreme Court

Alhaji Aminu Dan’Agundi, a kingmaker in Emir Ado Bayero’s cabinet and his senior counsel, says the faction will appeal the Court of Appeal judgement in a suit regarding Kano Emirship.

By Aminu Garko

In ruling on the matter, the Appeal Court said the Federal High Court, Kano does not have the powers to interfere in the matter, a judgement welcomed by Kano State Government.

“This ruling validates the government’s lawful actions and clarifies jurisdiction over chieftaincy matters, reinforcing the constitutional boundaries of courts in such affairs,’’ said Mr Haruna Dederi the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice.

However, addressing newsmen in Kano on Sunday, Dan’Agundi said he had instructed his legal team to appeal against the Court of Appeal’s ruling at the Supreme Court.

He cited errors in the interpretation of the ruling on the side of government which backs Emir Muhammad Sunusi II for the throne.

He said it was wrong for the Appeal Court to interpret the case as a chieftaincy matter rather than a fundamental human rights violation.

Dan’ Agundi said he was not contesting the constitutional power of the Kano State House of Assembly to enact or repeal laws but that the Kano Emirate Council Law 2024 (Repeal) did not follow due process.

He said as a kingmaker in the Emirate Council he should have been accorded a fair hearing before the emirate council law was repealed.

“I went to the Federal High Court Kano to challenge the Kano State Government’s decision.

“After hearing from all the parties, the trial judge, Justice AM Liman, assumed jurisdiction to hear our case on merit.

“While delivering its judgment, the Appeal Court heavily relied on Supreme Court citation on Emir of Muri’s case, upholding that any issue relating to chieftaincy affairs has to go back to State High Court.

“But our case and that of Emir of Muri are different.

“Since the Court Appeal held that the Federal High Court lacks jurisdiction to entertain our case, there is nothing I can do than to appeal the judgement,” he said.

He said challenging the Appeal Court verdict meant that all actions regarding the Emirship be suspended pending the Supreme Court’s final judgment.

He, therefore, urged the public to remain calm and wait for the Supreme Court’s verdict on the issue.

(NAN)