2025 Igbere Cultural Festival: Eziama, Amaukwu Autonomous Communities emerge winners

The 2025 Igbere Cultural Festival, an event of profound cultural significance, concluded in a grand spectacle on Friday, January 3rd. This year’s edition, which brought together the 13 vibrant communities of Igbere in Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, showcased the richness of Igbo heritage, with Eziama and Amaukwu Autonomous Communities claiming the top spot for their breathtaking cultural displays.

Organized and sponsored by the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, the festival reflects the unwavering commitment of Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to preserving and promoting the rich cultural values of Ndi Igbere and the Igbo people at large. Senator Kalu, in his address, underscored the festival’s role as a platform for global cultural recognition and as a vehicle for unity, peace, and social reconnection.

“Beyond the fanfare, this festival is a testament to the resilience of our heritage. It serves as a beacon for our people, reminding us of our historical roots, while projecting our culture to the world. It fosters unity, social harmony, and peaceful coexistence, which are the bedrock of a progressive society,” Senator Kalu stated passionately.

The festival’s cultural displays, steeped in historical narratives and vibrant traditions, captivated both participants and spectators, including Chinese tourists drawn by the event’s growing reputation. Communities presented performances that told stories of Igbere’s identity, courage, and communal pride, leaving lasting impressions on all attendees.

Winners and Prizes

At the end of the keenly contested event, the results were announced by Rev. Mrs. Jemima Ola Kalu, the Executive Secretary of the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation, who lauded the participants for their dedication and creativity.

1st Place: Eziama and Amaukwu Autonomous Communities

Prize: ₦1,000,000, shared equally at ₦500,000 each.

2nd Place: Umuisi and Agbo Autonomous Communities

Prize: ₦700,000, shared equally at ₦350,000 each.

3rd Place: Amaiyi and Amaoji Autonomous Communities

Prize: ₦500,000, shared equally at ₦250,000 each.

4th Place: Amankalu and Ohumola Autonomous Communities

Prize: ₦300,000, shared equally at ₦150,000 each.

5th Place: Ibinanta and Okafia Autonomous Communities

Prize: ₦200,000, shared equally at ₦100,000 each.

Rev. Mrs. Jemima Kalu urged the President Generals of the winning communities to promptly forward their community union’s national accounts for swift disbursement of their prizes.

A Legacy of Cultural Preservation

This annual festival, initiated under Senator Kalu’s vision, is more than a celebration; it is a movement to reposition Igbere’s cultural identity on the global stage. By harnessing the power of culture, the festival unites the 13 communities—Agbo, Eziama, Amaukwu, Amakpo, Amankalu, Ibinanta, Amaofufu, Ibinaukwu, Umuisi, Okafia, Ohumola, Amaoji, and Amaiyi—and strengthens their bonds.

Through initiatives like this, Senator Kalu continues to demonstrate that cultural preservation is a cornerstone of development. His commitment to empowering communities, fostering peace, and showcasing Igbo heritage to the world ensures that the legacy of Igbere will endure for generations.

This year’s Igbere Cultural Festival was not just a competition—it was a celebration of identity, unity, and the timeless beauty of the Igbere Ebiri people.