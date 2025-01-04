Tactical Air Command records zero air crash in 2024 – AOC.

AVM Elijah Ebiowe, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, said that the command recorded zero crash in 2024 despite flying more hours at intensive rates than the previous years.

By Emmanuel Antswen



AVM Elijah Ebiowe, Air Officer Commanding (AOC), Tactical Air Command (TAC), Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Makurdi, said that the command recorded zero crash in 2024 despite flying more hours at intensive rates than the previous years.



Ebiowe made the disclosure on Saturday during the Base Socio-Cultural Activities (BASA) 2024 at the NAF Base in Makurdi.



The AOC said that the command had a high level of operational efficiency with nearly a 100 per cent safety record in spite of having flown more hours than the previous years and at more intensive rates.



He stated that NAF used BASA not only to foster unity and relaxation among personnel but also for officers and their families to unwind, celebrate, and showcase Nigeria’s rich cultural heritage.



Ebiowe further stated that BASA’s event was not only a celebration but also an opportunity to express gratitude for ending 2024 successfully.



The AOC added that the activity was a long-standing tradition observed annually to mark the conclusion of activities for the preceding year across all Nigerian Air Force units and formations.



“Our culture is rooted in respect for elders, discipline, integrity, and love for community and authority.



“Unfortunately, these values are increasingly being eroded, as evident in more instances of vices such as theft, cultism, drug abuse, and disrespect for authority, even within our communities and bases these days.



“I call on our youth to reject these negative behaviours and instead contribute positively to the growth of our base and society.



“To those who choose the path of positive change, I commend you. For those unwilling to change, I am glad to inform you that this year there will be stringent measures to address such issues,” he said.



Ebiowe announced that the Chief of Air Staff (CAS) has approved the construction of a block of 30 units of one-bedroom accommodation each for married junior noncommissioned officers in Makurdi and Sokoto bases.



The AOC said the NAF boss has also approved the reconstruction of the NAF Golf course in Makurdi for improved usage.



He expressed gratitude to the CAS for his unwavering support and commitment to personnel welfare, as evident by today’s BASA celebrations.





Gov. Hyacinth Alia, the special guest of honour, said in his closing remarks that the event would aid officers in strengthening their bonds and promoting unity.

Represented by Director General, Bureau of Homeland Security, Air Commodore Jacob Gbamwuan (rtd), Alia said he was optimistic that with the level of commitment shown by the officers, the country’s security challenges would soon be addressed.

NAN reports that the high points of the event were the dance competition and tug of war, and the winners were presented with various categories of awards. (NAN)









