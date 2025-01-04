Tinubu condoles with Ondo governor over SSG’s death

President Bola Tinubu on Saturday commiserated with the Government and people of Ondo State over the death of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government.



By Salif Atojoko



President Bola Tinubu on Saturday commiserated with the Government and people of Ondo State over the death of Temitayo Oluwatuyi, the Secretary to the State Government.



Oluwatuyi, fondly called Tukana, died on Sunday following hospitalisation for serious injuries sustained in an accident on Dec. 15, 2024, Mr Bayo Onanuga, the president’s spokesman, said in a statement.



The president condoled with Oluwatuyi’s family, friends and associates.



“Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu first appointed Oluwatuyi as SSG in 2020. Oluwatuyi served with distinction and many recognitions before his reappointment by Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa.



“President Tinubu acknowledges the diligence of the former Chairman of Akure South Local Government and Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in strengthening democracy in the state,” Onanuga said.



He said Tinubu believed Oluwatuyi served the people of Ondo State with unwavering dedication, providing the necessary backbone for policy coordination and implementation and contributing to the state’s progress.



The president prayed that the Almighty God would receive the departed’s soul and bring comfort and solace to his grieving family. (NAN)

