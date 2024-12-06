Zuma Film Festival:  ‘ We Have Homeland’ bags best short Film Award

We Have Homeland’, a star-studded thriller movie, directed by Mikel Garrido-Linares from Venezuela, emerged best short film at the final of the 2024 edition of the Zuma Film Festival (ZUFF).

The members of the jury made the announcement on Thursday night at the closing and award night of the festival in Abuja.

A renowned Nigerian actress, Padita Agu won the Best Actress and actor Blossom Chukwujekwu won the Best Supporting Actor categories, for their lead roles in the film ‘Blackout.

The film was directed by Abbey Abimbola featuring Segun Arinze Abbey Abimbola, Akin Olaiya, Toyin Alausa among other cast members.

Blackout is a movie that highlights the lack of electricity in Nigeria. For many years, life has been disrupted for the majority of Nigerians, who relied on NEPA “PHCN” for their electricity.

The movie is all about the crisis and problem faced by average Nigerians concerning power supply.

‘Biire Biire’, a Yoruba movie directed by Seun Olaiya won the Best Yoruba movie, while ‘Kaka’ directed by Prince Daniel won Best Hausa movie as well as the best indigenous Nigerian film.

The best sound and best costume was won by ‘ Legend of the Vagabond Queen of Lagos’, a social thriller film directed by Agbajowo collective , which consisted of Samuel Okechukwu, Temitope Oguigbamila, Bisola Akinmujuwa among others awards categories.

Earlier, Nollywood actress Stepheanie Okereke-Linus, Jury Chairperson, said the Zuma Film Festival with the theme “Digital Renaissance, Embracing the Future”, celebrated the future of creativity and innovation.

Okereke-Linus emphasised on the role of digital plat forming while restricting the film industry.

According to her, the festival has received an unprecedented 4,619 submissions from all around the world.

“It’s run across the country, like Nigeria, Iran, India, U.S., Spain, France, Brazil and a whole lot of them.

“This is a remarkable participation on the sort of global renaissance theme and the universal embrace of digital transformation and storytelling.

“As a jury, our responsibility is both exciting and a challenging one. We have watched stories that transcend borders, tackle diverse themes, and explore the human experience in profound and thought-provoking ways,” she said.

The Jury Chairperson said that the filming competition this year reminded them of the power of cinema to educate, entertain and inspire change.

According to her, their role as a jury is not simply to judge, but to celebrate this event.

” We want to thank the filmmakers who have not only excelled in their technical and artistic execution, but also dared to challenge norms, start conversations and evoke emotions that linger long after the credits roll.

“All the filmmakers, whether you are seasoned or emerging, I commend you for your bravery in sharing your visions with the world.

“You are the lifeline of this industry and your contribution ensures that the stories of our people, our continent and our world continue to thrive and resonate,” she added.

The actress expressed their deepest gratitude to the organisers of the Zuma Film Festival for providing this platform where art and culture thrive.

“It is through events like this that we foster collaboration, inspire innovation and elevate African cinematics in its rightful place on the global stage.

“For my fellow jury member, I want to say a special thank you for your dedication, insight and fairness throughout this process.

“The decision we made today will undoubtedly shape the careers of talented filmmakers and serve as a background for others. Thank you for supporting the art and being part of this journey,” she added.

“Congratulations to all the nominees, to all your winners and thank you for you,” she said.(NAN)