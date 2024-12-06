Niger Govt. to build new general hospital in New Bussa

Mohammed Umaru-Bago says the state government will soon build a befitting General Hospital in New Bussa following the conversion of the existing one to a Federal Medical Centre.

By Mohammed Baba Busu

Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago says the state government will soon build a befitting General Hospital in New Bussa following the conversion of the existing one to a Federal Medical Centre.

The governor stated this on Friday while on tour of New Bussa, headquarters of Borgu Local Government.

He said the decision was necessary to provide an effective and efficient healthcare service delivery to the people of the area.

Umaru-Bago, who inspected the temporary location of the General Hospital, observed that the structure was grossly inadequate.

On road infrastructure, the governor directed Borgu stakeholders to decide where the 5km township road would be constructed due security threats in the area.

According to him, following security threats in the area that led to road diversion from Wawa to New Bussa, a new road that will connect the two communities will be constructed.

The Emir of Borgu, Muhammad SaniHaliru-Dantoro, Kitoro IV, said the people of Borgu Kingdom would continue to hold the governor in high esteem.

SaniHaliru-Dantoro lauded the governor for the many developmental initiatives he had engineered in the Kingdom and prayed for the success of his administration.

Umaru-Bago, who sought for royal blessings at the palace of the Borgu Emirate, also visited the Dodo of Wawa, Dr Mahmu Ahmed Aliyu, where he reiterated his administration’s commitment to develop the communities.

Other stakeholders at the event included the Member, representing Agwara/Borgu Federal Constituency, Jafaru Mohammed and the member,representing Borgu State Constituency, Abdulrahman Gambo Muhammad.

The lawmakers said tour of the governor was a phenomenal gesture capable of bringing governance closer to the people at the grassroots.(NAN)(