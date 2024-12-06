Yuletide: Police assure of security in Ekiti, ban fireworks, unlawful gatherings 

The Police Command in Ekiti has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the yuletide.

By Bolanle Lawal

The Police Command in Ekiti has assured residents of the state of adequate security before, during and after the yuletide.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Akinwale Adeniran, gave the assurance in a statement he personally signed, but issued by the command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr Sunday Abutu, on Friday in Ado-Ekiti.

Adeniran also sought for more support, collaboration and obedience to law and order by the people of the state.

He said that any

form of unlawful gathering, demonstration or protest was unacceptable, stressing the need to sustain the peaceful atmosphere and ensure safety of lives and property of the citizenry.

According to him, intelligence report available has it that some unscrupulous individuals have plans to hide under the guise of protest to unleash mayhem and create apprehension in the state.

“Ekiti State Police Command wishes to appreciate all the residents and good people of Ekiti State for their support, cooperation and collaboration all through this year 2024.

“These have assisted tremendously in nipping crime in the bud and enhancing the peaceful atmosphere currently being enjoyed in the state.

“Parents and guardians are, therefore, implored to advise their wards to shun any act that is inimical to the peace and security of the state, as anyone who runs foul of this directive will be dealt with in accordance with the law,” he said.

Adeniran said that the command had also placed a ban on the sale and use of fireworks, knockouts and firecrackers in the state.

According to him, the items are capable of causing security threat, distractions, unnecessary apprehension and health-related issues.

He also stated that the use of fireworks could create panic and confusion, as it could be difficult to differentiate their sounds from that of the real gunshot.

The police commissioner enjoined residents to be security conscious and promptly report any untoward incident or observation that might be inimical to the peace and security of the state to the nearest police station or call 08062335577. (NAN)