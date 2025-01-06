Yuletide: FRSC Kaduna recorded low RTCs,  conducts rally in  motor parks

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, on Monday conducted a public enlightenment campaign rally on ‘Operation Zero-Tolerance’

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Kaduna State Sector Command, on Monday conducted a public enlightenment campaign rally on ‘Operation Zero-Tolerance’ in four motor parks in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the four motor parks included: Television Garage, Abuja Junction park, Queen Amina Bridge, Kawo, NNPC Junction and Magajin Gari, mini park .

Leading the public enlightenment campaign rally, the Sector Commander, FRSC, Kaduna State , Corps Commander (CC), Kabir Nadabo, said the rally was part of the operation being conducted nationwide.

He also disclosed that the campaign rally essentially focu

sed on engaging drivers and passengers on the importance of safe driving culture, emphasising the significance and role of FRSC in ensuring the safety of lives and properties of Nigerians.

The sector commander also appreciated the motorists and their unions for collaborating during the yuletide season, saying, ”that was corps recorded low road traffic crashes.”

Nadabo disclosed that the campaign rally also witnessed the distribution of fliers and handbills at the various parks visited, with meaningful engagements between the staffers and motorists recorded.

He said that the members of the public were advised to make use of the FRSC App on social media.

Nadabo added that they were also encouraged to listen to FRSC Radio programmes for up-to-date matters of the corps.

NAN also reports that the operation began on Dec, 15, 2024 and it is expected to end on January 15. (NAN)