Abiodun mourns popular businesswoman, socialite ” Cash Madam” 

By Abiodun Lawal

Gov. Dapo Abiodun of Ogun has expressed sorrow on the passing of notable businesswoman and socialite, Mrs Adebisi Edionseri, describing her death as a significant loss to the state and Nigeria.

Mr Lekan Adeniran the Chief Press Secretary to the governor stated this in a statement in Abeokuta on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Edionseri died on Sunday at the age of 89.

Abiodun praised Edionseri’s contributions to Ogun, highlighting her as a beacon of inspiration and a role model for countless individuals.

The governor noted that her legacy as a successful entrepreneur and social figure, left an indelible mark, resonating across generations since the 1970s.

He explained that she achieved remarkable success at a young age, demonstrating resilience and ambition that had inspired many in Ogun and beyond.

He prayed that God should give the family the fortitude to bear the loss.

“Alhaja Adebisi’s contributions to the business community and her vibrant social presence will be reference points for generations yet unborn.

” Her influence extended far and wide, making her a cherished figure in the hearts of many.” (NAN)



