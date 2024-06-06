Women Affairs minister mourns NCWS National President

Mrs Uju Kennedy-Ohanenye, the Minister of Women Affairs,

expressed sadness over the death of Hajiya Lami Adamu-Lau, the National President of the National Council of Women Societies (NCWS), which occurred on Tuesday.

Kennedy-Adamu, who visited the NCWS headquarters in Abuja, described Adamu-Lau, as a mother and committed towards uplifting Nigerian women.

“She was a mother and sister, who was passionate towards uplifting Nigerian women and ending all forms of violence and harmful practices against women and girls.

“She was a humble and compassionate Mother and Sister whose earnest pursuit as the leader of the Council is to ensure the upliftment of the lives of the gender to enable them attain their optimum height in life,” she said.

The minister, therefore, urged NCWS members to emulate her exemplary lifestyle by working together to ensure that women occupy their quota for the socio-economic development of the nation.

While commiserating with Nigerian women, family and friends over the loss, the Minister urged them to take solace in God as death was inevitable and will come when it will come.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Adamu-Lau died in the early hours of Wednesday after a brief illness in Kebbi and had since been buried in her hometown In Lau, Taraba state.

She emerged the National President in April 2022 after winning unopposed.

She initiated alot of empowerment programmes that ameliorated the sufferings of many indigent women across the country.

She also embarked on several exercises on ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) and harmful traditional practices against women and girls in the country. (NAN)

By Justina Auta