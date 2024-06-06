NNPC Foundation plants 500 tree seedlings to mitigate climate change

The NNPC Foundation has planted 500 tree seedlings as part of campaign to preserve the environment and mitigate climate change in the country.

The Managin Director of the Foundation, Mrs Emmanuella Arukwe, said this during a tree planting campaign on Wednesday at Government Girls’ Secondary School, Nasarawa in Azare, Katagum Local Government Area of the state.

She said the exercise was part of activities to mark the 2024 World Environment Day, to reclaim degraded lands, conserve the environment and biodiversity.

The Day is being observed annually on June 5, to raise awareness about environmental issues and foster action for sustainable development.

The theme of the Day is: “Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience”.

Arukwe, represented by Mohammed Hashim-Bawa, Manager, Environment of the foundation, said the intervention focused at empowering students, who are members of the environmental clubs to become champions of environmental preservation.

She said tree planting was central to its engagement focussing on practical activities to ensure that students participate actively in tree planting, to instill sense of responsibility and ownership towards environmental conservation.

The manager said the foundation is geared towards supporting environmental sustainability through impactful activities such as reforestation; conservation, and education.

“This year’s theme underscores the critical need to address land degradation, combat desertification, and enhance resilience to drought for present and future generations.

“This year, we extended our campaign to all geo-political zones across Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“Sustainability in tree planting ensures long term benefits. The NNPC Foundation is committed to continuous monitoring of these plants at all localities to restore degraded lands, build resilience against drought and improve livelihoods,” Arukwe said.

She, therefore, urged Nigerians to support the foundation in its drive to restore Nigeria’s landscapes and build a greener and more resilient future.

The District Head of Azare, Alhaji Magaji Duhuwa, lauded the gesture, adding that it would improve afforestation and control desertification in the state.

Duhuwa said the community leaders would educate their people to the importance of tree planting to preserve the environment.

He enjoined youths and women, especially housewives to plant trees and engage in horticulture to conserve the nvironment and mitigate climate change.

Also, Mr Abdullahi Alka, the Principal of the school, commended the gesture, adding that it would provide green environment and enhance beautification of the school premises.

He said the management would ensure effective monitoring to nurture the 70 tree seedlings planted in the school to maturity.

Some of the students, Aisha Isa and Mohammed Dahiru-Umar, said the exercise had exposed them to the importance of tree planting in building resilience against drought and enhancing environmental sustainability.

They promised to step down the knowledge learnt to their peers in their respective communities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that highlights of the event featured sensitisation, quiz, cultural dance and tree planting sessions.

The NNPC Foundation, incorporated in February 2023, focused at promoting environmental sustainability, enhancing access to quality education and healthcare services as well as new energy. (NAN)

By Amina Ahmed