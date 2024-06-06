We’ll make police hospitals best in Nigeria – Minister

The Minister of State for Police Affairs, Hajiya Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, says the Federal Government, under the watch of President Bola Tinubu will make police hospitals the best in the country.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim said this on Thursday in Abuja, during an assessment tour of infrastructure and welfare facilities of police hospitals, in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“From the tour, what I see is drive for excellence and dedication to duty among personnel of the police hospitals we visited.

“I can assure them that under the present administration of President Bola Tinubu, help will come and we will make police hospitals the best in Nigeria,”she said.

The minister described the tour as a key component of the Renewed Hope Police Agenda, under the current Federal Government administration.

The minister commended the personnel for their dedication and resilience in the face of challenging circumstances.

“Our government recognises the critical role that quality healthcare plays in the well-being of both our serving and retired officers.

“We are committed to enhancing the quality of these facilities to ensure they meet the highest standards of care.

“This will be done by upgrading equipment, improving infrastructure and providing the necessary resources to support healthcare professionals in their noble work,”she said.

In her remark, the Managing Director of MD Abubakar Police Hospital in Dei-Dei, Dr Ruth Okunbo, thanked the minister for the visit.

Okunbo, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, said the hospital had been useful in the advancement of healthcare delivery, for both families of police officers in the barrack and neighboring communities.

She called for the intervention of the minister in the correction of the leaking roof of the hospital and provision of an ambulance for emergency cases in the hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister, during the tour, visited MD Abubakar Police Hospital, Dei-Dei, Police Hospital, Area 1, Police Hospital, Utako and Mohammadu Buhari Police Hospital, Area 11. (NAN)

By Monday Ijeh