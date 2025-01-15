NCoS, NSCDC pledge enhanced collaboration for national security

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have reaffirmed the commitment to strengthen their partnership

By Ibironke Ariyo

The Acting Controller General of the NCoS, Sylvester Nwakuche, made the commitment during a courtesy visit to the NSCDC National Headquarters on Tuesday in Abuja.

They said the synergy would enable them to protect custodial facilities across the country.

Nwakuche commended the existing relationship between the two agencies demonstrated in their ability to protect the custodial centres across the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that President Bola Tinubu had appointed Nwakuche on Dec. 15, 2024, to lead the service as the Ag. CG of NCoS.

The NCoS boss lauded the achievements of NSCDC under the Commandant General, Dr Ahmed Audi, citing their professionalism, strategic planning, and cooperation with other security agencies.

“The collaboration between the NCoS and the NSCDC had yielded positive results, particularly in the protection of custodial facilities.

“We urge that the partnership be sustained and improved upon,” Nwakuche said.

Responding, the NSCDC boss, Audi congratulated Nwakuche on his appointment.

He urged him to demonstrate leadership competence in tandem with global practices.

Audi assured NCoS of their full support, and cooperation.

He expressed confidence in Nwakuche’s capability, demonstrated during their time together at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS).

He directed the state commandants of the NSCDC to collaborate with the NCoS in protecting all custodial facilities across the federation.

“My doors are open in times of need. We will continue to support you in ensuring that the custodial centres are well secured, “Audi said.

NAN reports that the courtesy visit was witnessed by principal management, staff officers of NSCDC and the Acting CGC team. (NAN)