UNICEF tasks Zamfara to boost education

UNICEF has advised the Zamfara Government and other stakeholders to invest more in developing education sector for the growth of the state.

By Ibrahim G Ahmad

The UNICEF Representative in Nigeria

, Ms Christian Munduate, gave the advice on Wednesday in Gusau during an interaction with stakeholders of Gidanwada Model Primary School in Bungudu Local Government Area of the state.

Munduate, who earlier interacted with teachers and pupils of the school, described education as “the bedrock for the growth’’ of any society.

She also enjoined the School Based Management Committee (SBMC), parents and philanthropists to collaborate in delivering quality and useful education for future leaders.

The Chairman of the SBMC, Mallam Abdullahi Baba, commended UNICEF for its several interventions in providing infrastructure, furniture and teaching materials.

Baba called for more support as education in the state “is in need of intervention from all in the areas of library, ICT, improved teachers welfare and infrastructure.”

While urging the state government to provide the needed educational facilities, the chairman said it is high time for all stakeholders to collaborate for the betterment of education in the state.

The State Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB), Prof. Nasiru Anka, explained that the project was designed to strengthen teaching methodology and pledged to sustain the programme.

Anka promised more state government intervention to boost education in the state.

He said education was already a priority of the current state administration adding that the sector had been placed under state of emergency.

The pupils of the school also expressed their excitement and pledged to utilise the opportunity.

The more than 600 pupils pleaded for more structures, including additional teachers, library, furniture and teaching materials.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the model primary school, established in 2007 with a block of classroom, has grown to three blocks of three classrooms. (NAN)