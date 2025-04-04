Mbah restates commitment to continue to prioritise security infrastructure 

Peter Mbah of Enugu State has restated his administration’s continue commitment to prioritise security infrastructure in order to ensure secured business

By Stanly Nwanosike

Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has restated his administration’s continue commitment to prioritise security infrastructure in order to ensure secured business and living environment in the state.

Mbah gave the assurance in Enugu on Thursday at a Security Town Hall Meeting with Stakeholders to commemorate the Maiden National Police Day, 2025, held in Enugu.

The Town Hall Meeting was themed: “The Police and the Community: Pathways to Strengthening Partnerships for Enhanced Security in Enugu State’’.

The governor, represented by the Commissioner for Special Duties, Chief Sunday Ajogwu, assured the Nigeria Police of his administration’s continued support in its mandate in fighting criminality, vices and unscrupulous elements.

“This administration has made huge and unprecedented investment in security in less than two years and we are not stopping at that; since security is dynamic and evolving issue.

‘’To continue on the honorable path we have chosen, we have launched the Enugu State Security Trust Fund.

“The security trust fund will ensure that the security infrastructure provided is maintained and more investment is made to give our people the best and ensure adequate protection of lives and property in the state.

‘’These positive measures will definitely translate to increase in commercial activities, attract multi-million naira investments and net worth individuals to come and live as well as invest,” he said.

Mbah applauded President Bola Tinubu for approving the National Police Day meant to celebrate and appreciate positive impact and sacrifices of police personnel to the nation.

The governor also appreciated all police personnel for joining the state government in fighting heinous crimes and chasing criminals out as well as ending the illegal and economic draining Monday Sit-at-Home.

Speaking, Igwe Emmanuel Ugwu, the Traditional Ruler of Ibegwa Nike community in Enugu East Local Government Area, urged the people to give the police and its personnel maximum cooperation to perform efficiently.

Ugwu, who represented the traditional institution, said that “security is most times local and peculiar”.

The traditional ruler noted that people within each locality or community have major role to play to ensure that their communities or localities are protected by reporting suspicious persons and movements to security agencies.

‘’The police should also work closely with local vigilante groups, neighbourhood guards and forest guards to gather intelligence and be more proactive in the discharge of their duties,” he said.

Contributing, the Executive Director of Daniel Ukwu Leadership Foundation, Mr Daniel Ukwu, urged residents to give police actionable information of anything going wrong not only crime but for safety and public peace.

“Police personnel are not magicians, they needed our help and intelligence to perform and serve us better,” Ukwu said.

Earlier, the state’s Commissioner of Police, Mr Mamman Giwa, commended the state government for its huge investment in hi-tech security infrastructure and robust support to the police.

Giwa also appreciated the Inspector General of Police, Dr Kayode Egbetokun, for motivation of personnel and providing essential training to further sharpen skills of personnel.

“Since I took over two weeks ago, I have removed three Divisional Police Officers due to gross misconduct as I clearly told them I will not condone and they will be held liable for misconduct from personnel under them.

“I have cautioned superior officers that they will be held liable for any personnel found, reported or caught collecting money for simple documentation of evidence or writing down complaint at their stations.

“Please, just give the Command sometime, and I will make sure that misconduct both at the station or in field of operation is totally checked,” he said.

He called on residents to continue to support the police, give vital security information that would be treated confidentially, adding: “You can come to my office and pass the information to me directly”. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)