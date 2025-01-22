Medical doctor kidnapped in Anambra

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the kidnap of Dr Cornelius Onuigbo, an urologist with Department of Surgery, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra.

By Monday Ajogun

The Police Command in Anambra has confirmed the kidnap of Dr Cornelius Onuigbo, an urologist with Department of Surgery, Nnamdi Azikiwe University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, Anambra.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, while confirming the incident to newsmen in Onitsha on Wednesday, said that Onuigbo was kidnapped by gunmen on Tuesday evening.

Ikenga said that the command was aware of the incident, adding that it was on top of the situation.

“We have already mobilised for the rescue of the doctor. The Commissioner of Police, Mr Nnaghe Itam, has given orders for this, and men of the command are currently at work,” he said.

An eyewitness, who pleaded anonymity, said that the incident occurred at the entrance gate of doctors’ residence in Nnewi, as Onuigbo was returning home from work.

The source further said that the armed men intercepted the medical doctor, forced him into their vehicle and drove off.

“The medical doctor was rounded up by some armed men suspected to be kidnappers, as he was about to enter the gate of his residence.

“They had a few conversations with him after which they asked him to enter into their vehicle and drove off,” the source stated.

A staff member of the university, who did not want his name mentioned, confirmed the development, adding that the authorities of the hospital were aware of the incident and that they were doing the needful. (NAN)