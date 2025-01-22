The Transformation of the United States: A Nation Under God’s Wrath, By Isaac Megbolugbe

Introduction

(January 20,2025 ) The United States of America, once a beacon of hope and freedom, has undergone a profound transformation in recent years. This shift has led many to question whether the nation has rebelled against God, inviting His judgment and wrath. As we explore the implications of this rebellion, we must consider the role of the Church, the consequences of sin, and the call to repentance. In this article, we will examine the rebellion of the USA against God, and what it means for the nation’s future.

A Nation Under God’s Wrath

The United States, once a nation founded on Christian principles, has undergone a profound transformation, drifting away from its spiritual roots. This shift has led many believers to conclude that the country has become an object of God’s wrath. The modern day prophetic written and oral have embraced this narrative. The Bible warns that when a nation rejects God, it will face consequences.

The Roots of God’s Wrath

According to Romans 1:18-32, God’s wrath is revealed against all ungodliness and unrighteousness of men. This passage highlights three key aspects that provoke God’s wrath:

Suppressing the Truth: When individuals and nations deliberately reject God’s truth, they invite His wrath.

Ungodliness and Unrighteousness: Living in opposition to God’s will and ignoring His laws leads to His displeasure.

Rejecting God’s Authority: Refusing to acknowledge God’s sovereignty and authority is a recipe for disaster.

The Consequences of a Nation’s Rebellion

The United States has been rebelling against God, and the consequences are evident. Ministers and believers who condone and downplay egregious wrongdoings are complicit in this rebellion. The presidency of Donald Trump, for instance, has been seen by some as a public display of God’s disapproval of the United States.

A Call to Repentance

Despite the dire situation, there is hope. The Bible assures us that God is patient and desires that all people come to repentance (2 Peter 3:9). It’s not too late for the United States to turn back to God. However, this requires a genuine acknowledgment of sin, repentance, and a return to God’s principles.

The Role of Intercessory Prayer

Intercessory prayer plays a vital role in seeking God’s mercy and forgiveness. However, praying for individuals who refuse to acknowledge their sins and recognize God’s authority can be challenging. It’s essential to approach such prayers with humility, recognizing that God’s sovereignty is not undermined by human rebellion, but these prayers are doing just that.

Conclusion

The transformation of the United States into a nation under God’s wrath is a solemn reminder of the consequences of rebellion against God. As Christians, it’s crucial to acknowledge the gravity of the situation, repent of our own sins, and seek God’s mercy and forgiveness. Through intercessory prayer and a commitment to living according to God’s principles, we can hope for a brighter future for our nation.

The Consequences of Praying for What God Has Already Judged: A Nation’s Descent into Unrighteousness

The election of a criminal as the leader of the most powerful nation in history serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of praying for what God has already judged to be unholy and a departure from righteousness. This phenomenon is not merely a political issue, but a spiritual one, highlighting the normalization of the nation’s rebellion against God’s sovereignty.

The Problem of Judgment

The notion of divine judgment is often met with discomfort, as it implies accountability to a higher power. However, the Bible teaches that judgment is a neutral concept, emphasizing the importance of acknowledging God’s sovereignty. The problem lies not in the concept of judgment itself, but in the prospect of eternal condemnation. Excusing, ignoring or normalizing it amount to the same thing-rejection of God’s judgement.

The Consequences of Unrighteousness

When a nation rejects God’s principles and elects a leader who embodies unrighteousness, it invites God’s wrath. This is not a matter of earning salvation through good works, but rather a demonstration of the nation’s relationship with God. The Bible warns that those who reject God’s authority will face consequences, including eternal separation from Him, including those who are complicit in the normalization.

Praying for What God Has Already Judged

Praying for a leader who has been judged by God as unrighteous is, in essence, praying against God’s will. This can lead to a range of negative consequences, including:

Spiritual Blindness: Continual disregard for God’s principles can lead to spiritual blindness, making it increasingly difficult for individuals and nations to discern right from wrong.

National Decline: The election of unrighteous leaders can signal a nation’s decline, as it rejects the principles that once made it great.

Eternal Consequences: Ultimately, praying for what God has already judged can lead to eternal consequences, including separation from God and His people.

A Call to Repentance

In the face of such consequences, it is essential to issue a call to repentance. Individuals and nations must acknowledge their sin, turn from their wicked ways, and seek God’s forgiveness. This requires a genuine commitment to righteousness, demonstrated through obedience to God’s principles.

Conclusion

The election of a criminal as a nation’s leader serves as a stark reminder of the consequences of praying for what God has already judged to be unholy. As individuals and nations, we must acknowledge God’s sovereignty, repent of our sin, and seek His forgiveness. Only through a genuine commitment to righteousness can we avoid the negative consequences of praying against God’s will.

The Rebellion of the USA Against God: Implications and Consequences

The United States of America, once a nation founded on Christian principles, has undergone a profound transformation, drifting away from its spiritual roots. This shift has led to a corporate rebellion against God and His Kingdom, with the nation refusing to repent for flagrant sins, particularly sexual sins. The normalization of wrongdoing through government programs, such as diversity, equality, and inclusion initiatives, has further exacerbated this rebellion.

The Heart of Rebellion

Rebellion against God begins in the heart, driven by humanity’s inherent desire to be its own boss ¹. This desire for autonomy leads individuals and nations to reject God’s authority, ignoring His laws and principles. The Bible warns that rebellion against God is a serious offense, equivalent to the sin of witchcraft and idolatry (1 Samuel 15:23).

Consequences of Rebellion

The consequences of rebellion against God are far-reaching and devastating. When a nation rejects God’s authority, it invites His wrath and judgment. The Bible warns that rebellion leads to:

Spiritual Blindness: A nation that rebels against God becomes spiritually blind, unable to discern right from wrong (Isaiah 59:10).

National Decline: Rebellion against God leads to national decline, as the nation rejects the principles that once made it great (Proverbs 14:34).

Eternal Consequences: Ultimately, rebellion against God leads to eternal consequences, including separation from God and His people (2 Thessalonians 1:9).

The Complicity of the Church

The Church of Christ has become complicit in this rebellion, failing to stand against the tide of unrighteousness. Few people are willing to stand in the gap, like Abraham, and plead for mercy and forgiveness (Genesis 18:23-33). Instead, many churches have compromised their values, embraced the world’s standards and rejected God’s authority.

A Call to Repentance

In the face of this rebellion, it is essential to issue a call to repentance. Individuals and nations must acknowledge their sin, turn from their wicked ways, and seek God’s forgiveness. This requires a genuine commitment to righteousness, demonstrated through obedience to God’s principles.

Conclusion

The rebellion of the USA against God has severe implications and consequences. As a nation, we must recognize the gravity of our situation and turn back to God. The Church of Christ must also take a stand, refusing to compromise its values and embracing God’s authority. Only through genuine repentance and a return to God’s principles can we avoid the devastating consequences of rebellion against God.

Concluding Remarks

In conclusion, the rebellion of the USA against God is a grave concern that requires immediate attention. As a nation, we have rejected God’s authority, ignored His laws, and embraced sin. The consequences of this rebellion are severe, and the Church’s complicity has only exacerbated the problem. However, there is hope. Through genuine repentance, a return to God’s principles, and a commitment to righteousness, we can avoid the devastating consequences of rebellion against God. May we heed the call to repentance, and may God have mercy on our nation.

Isaac Megbolugbe, Director of GIVA Ministries International, 2024 Marquis Organization’s Class of Top Executives in the United States of America and a Fellow of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors. He is resident in the United States of America.