UNICEF, states develop 2025-2027 work plan for child responsive sectors

The United Nations Children Population Funds (UNICEF), in collaboration with implementation partners, has developed a 2025-2027 work plan for child responsive sectors

By Ibrahim Kado

The United Nations Children Population Funds (UNICEF), in collaboration with implementation partners, has developed a 2025-2027 work plan for child responsive sectors for the states of Adamawa and Taraba.

Speaking at the 2024 programme review and 2025-2027 work plan consultation in Yola on Thursday, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Bauchi,reiterated their continued support for vulnerable children.

She urged the implementation partners to double their efforts toward ensuring quality education, healthcare and welfare for children in their respective states.

Dr Stanley Gar

uba, Planning and Monitoring Specialist, UNICE Bauchi field office, said the objectives of the consultation was to endorse the work plan, strengthen ownership and accountability.

He called on the participants to understand the objectives and take ownership of the intervention for sustainable development.

Dr Mary Paninga, Executive Chairman, Adamawa Planning Commission, appreciated UNICEF support in critical sectors such as Health, Education, Nutrition, WASH and Social protection.

Paninga, who was represented by Permanent Secretary of the commission, Hassan Modibbo, said the supports aligned with state government developmental agenda.

“As we move forward into 2025, our work plan is focused on building on these gains, continuing to champion Children’s Rights by ensuring that every child has access to quality education, healthcare and protection from harm, particularly vulnerable populations,” he said.

Dr Tukura Nyigwa, Executive Secretary, Taraba State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, also appreciated UNICEF intervention and reiterated state government’s commitment on the plight of children.

According to him, the state governor has given order that henceforth, no child should die as the result of malnutrition (NAN)