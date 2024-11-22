Court remands 25-yr-old over alleged armed robbery, kidnapping

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered the remand of 25-year-old Babuga Muhammadu at a correctional facility over alleged conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko

An Iyaganku Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Friday ordered the remand of 25-year-old Babuga Muhammadu at a correctional facility over alleged conspiracy, armed robbery and kidnapping.

The magistrate, Mrs Kausarat Ayofe, for want of jurisdiction, did not take the plea of Muhammadu, whose address was not provided.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice, and thereafter adjourned the case until Feb. 13 for mention.

The prosecutor, Insp. Toyin Ibrahim, had told the court that the defendant committed the offences on Sept. 5 at Saki in Oyo State.

Ibrahim said the defendant and others at large, while armed with guns and other dangerous weapons, attacked one Muhammadu Sanni and dispossessed him of his phone.

He said the defendant afterwards unlawfully kidnapped Sanni and collected a ransom of N5 million from his family members before releasing him after three days.

Ibrahim said the offences contravened Section 516 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000 and two other laws.

The others are Section 6(b) of the Robbery and Firearms Laws of Nigeria, 2004 and Section 4 (2) of the Oyo State Kidnapping Prohibition Law, 2016.(NAN)