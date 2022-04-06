UniAbuja signs MoU with Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission

The University of Abuja, FCT, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission as part of efforts to advance development of nuclear energy in the country.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Abdul-Rasheed Na’Allah, who made this known during the signing of the MoU at the University, on Wednesday said it would also enhance research and atomic physics studies.

Na’Allah said students of the institution would soon take degrees to PhD level in nuclear energy for the development of the country.

According to him, the university is committed to the development of national goals in science and technology as well as making manpower readily available for industrial development.

He described the development as a new dawn for Nigeria in addressing its energy challenges through the development of the necessary manpower with research and innovation.

“Most of the crises of development in the country are attached to the crisis of energy, if you resolve the problems of energy, most problems are resolved.

“The way that nuclear energy has helped humanity positively, if we had explored that in this nation, we would have been at a level that is comparable to many nations of the world and our effort today is to say better late than never.

“The University of Abuja, and the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission is standing up to take this very seriously to ensure that we begin to succeed.

“Our concern is mostly on the safety use of atomic energy, to benefit lives and growth of our nation,” he said.

The Chairman of the Nigeria Atomic Energy Commission, Prof. Yusuf Ahmed, on his part said nuclear technology centre would be located within the university premises due to its geographical advantage.

Ahmed said the commission had been fully affiliated to the University of Abuja to run undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in Nuclear Science and Engineering.

He said the university would use the laboratories and equipment at the nuclear centre for the purpose of developing human capital for the country and promotion of nuclear energy and programmes.

He explained that the Energy Commission had six centres in each geo-political zones affiliated to a federal university where research, innovation and technology was being developed for capacity building, manpower training and educational activities.

The Director of Energy Research Centre, University of Abuja, Dr Kafayat Adeyemi, said the centre would develop manpower to construct nuclear installations for generating electricity, and undertake research into matters relating to the use of atomic energy. (NAN)

