Kano well digger cheats death by whiskers

By Bosede Olufunmi

A 25-year-old well-digger, Abba Yusuf, almost suffocated on duty in Kano on Tuesday, but for a quick rescue operation by the Kano State Fire Service.

Yusuf was digging a well at Hotoron Mahauta area of Kano when he fell inside and was buried in sand.

“The man was trapped while digging the well in hot weather and lack of oxygen made him to nearly suffocate,’’ Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service, said.

“We received an emergency call from one Abubakar Haruna and immediately dispatched our rescue team to the scene.

“Yusuf was rescued alive and taken to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, Kano, for treatment.

“He was later handed over to an Inspector of Police at Kofar Wambai Police Division,’’ Abdullahi added. (NAN)

