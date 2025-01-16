Truck kill family of 9 in their house in Benue

The Benue Command of the Nigerian Police Force says a truck ran into a residential compound in Okete Village, Otukpo Local Government Area, and killed nine members of a family.

By Emmanuel Antswen



The Benue Command of the Nigerian Police Force says a truck ran into a residential compound in Okete Village, Otukpo Local Government Area, and killed nine members of a family.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), CSP Sewuese Anene confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Makurdi.

Anene said that the unfortunate incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday.

The PPRO said that the command has launched a full investigation into the incident and further information would be made available to newsmen. (NAN)