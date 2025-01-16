LG polls: Ondo council boss solicits votes for APC

Mr Akinrinwa Igbekeke, Transition Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, has urged electorates to come out enmasse for Saturday’s Local Government

By Aderemi Bamgbose

Mr Akinrinwa Igbekeke, Transition Chairman, Okitipupa Local Government Area of Ondo State, has urged electorates to come out enmasse for Saturday’s Local Government (LG) elections across the state.

Igbekele made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Okitipupa.

He also urged residents to vote massively for All Progressives Congress (APC) chairmanship, deputy chairmanship and councillorship candidates across the 13 political wards in Okitipupa.

The chairman lauded residents for the victory of Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa at the Nov.16 governorship election, and urged them “to repeat the feat for all APC candidates in Saturday’s polls”.

“We thank you for the turnout and massive votes for Aiyedatiwa last year, we urge you to repeat the same feat at the forthcoming LG polls.

“We appeal to you to cast massive votes for APC chairmanship, deputy chairmanship and other councilorship candidates across the 13 political wards in Okitipupa for them to be victorious.

“This can only be achieved with your support and robust cooperation.

“We promise, as a government, to transform your support to renumeration of development and welfare of our people,” Igbekele said. (NAN)