Police confirm abduction of Chevron staff in A’Ibom

Sunday Bassey

The Police Command in Akwa Ibom has confirmed the abduction of Mr Samuel Ekerenam, the owner of Hephzibah Shopping Mall at Afaha Uqua Obok-Idim road in Eket Local Government Area of the state.

ASP Timfon John, the State Police Public Relations Officer disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Tuesday.

John said the incident happened on Saturday at about 10:55p.m in the night at his Hephzibah Shopping Mall in Eket.

She said the gun men abducted the victim after killing his personal driver and demoralised his police escort before taking him away.

“The Commissioner of Police,Mr Joseph Eribo and his tactical commanders have visited the scene of the crime and efforts are in top gear to rescue the victim unhurt,” John said.

NAN recalls that the victim’s wife, Mrs Glory Ekerenam was kidnapped in Eket on Oct. 17, 2019 and kept at the kidnapper’s den at Ikot Ubo in Nsit Ubium Local Government Area of the state.

A family source who did not want his name mentioned, said the victim came back from work that same day he was abducted

He said that the police officer was in a critical state in an unknown hospital in the state. (NAN)