Tinubu condoles with labour minister over mother’s death

By Salif Atojoko

President Bola Tinubu on Friday extended condolences to the Minister of Labour and Employment, Muhammadu Dingyadi, on the death of his mother, Hajiya Hauwa’u Abubakar, at the age of 94.

The president, in a statement by his Spokesman, Mr Bayo Onanuga, on Friday in Abuja, said the death of the nonagenarian was a loss that extended beyond her immediate family to the community far and near.

Tinubu joined the Dingyadi family in mourning the late matriarch and condoled with the government and people of Sokoto State.

While praying for the repose of the deceased’s soul, he urged her family to preserve the good memories she left behind by continuing with her good deeds. (NAN)