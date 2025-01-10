Alleged N350m fraud: IGP opposes release of defendant’s passport

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has appealed to an Ikeja Special Offences Court not to release Rukayya Dantata’s International Passport.

By Adenike Ayodele

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has appealed to an Ikeja Special Offences Court not to release Rukayya Dantata’s International Passport.

Egbetokun told the court that his plea became necessary to prevent Dantata, who is facing trial for alleged N350 million theft, from fleeing the country to escape justice.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Dantata was previously ordered to deposit her international passport and other travel documents with the court’s chief registrar.

The condition was set by Justice Rahman Oshodi to ensure Dantata’s availability for the trial.

The IGP made the appeal in a counter-affidavit filed by the Police Prosecutor, Mr Moruf Animashaun, at the resumed hearing of the case on Friday.

He argued that granting the request of the defendant would endanger the trial.

In his counter-affidavit dated Dec.24, 2024, he said that the law was settled that defendant could not dictate how a court should exercise its discretion.

According to him, an applicant seeking for variation of bail term must adduce sufficient materials to establish exceptional circumstances.

Egbetokun through the prosecution subsequently tendered four exhibits to substantiate his claims that the defendant was a flight risk.

“There are seven exhibits which include warrant of arrest issued by Federal High Court in Abuja and Nasarawa Chief Magistrates’ Court, Police Gazette Bulletin which declared her wanted and a petition to EFCC.

“We have also filed a written address dated Dec.24, 2024.

“We want your lordship to grant our relief and dismiss the application of defence as lacking in merit,” he said.

Dantata had filed an application before the court, through her counsel, Mr Muiz Banire (SAN), requesting the release of her international passport deposited in court.

Banire prayed the court to grant his client’s request.

He said that the international passport would allow his client attend to her health and other engagements outside the country.

Justice Oshodi adjourned the case until March 10 for ruling on the application and further hearing.

NAN reports that the IGP had on Sept. 15, 2024, arraigned Dantata, for allegedly defrauding a Bureau De Change consulting firm of N350 million, through her firm, Adat Ventures.

She was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on cheating and obtaining money under false pretences.

According to the prosecution, the alleged offences contravene Section 1(a)(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006, and Section 323 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Oshodi had granted Dantata N30 million bail with two sureties in like sum.

The court had ordered that both sureties must provide an affidavit of means and evidence of three years’ tax payments to the Lagos State Government.

He had also ordered Dantata to deposit her passport and other travel documents to the court’s chief registrar, including the verification of both her home and office addresses. (NAN)