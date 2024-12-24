Tax reform is here to stay – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu said, in his maiden media chat on Monday, that the tax reforms bill before the National Assembly had come to stay.

By Salif Atojoko

The President said his administration must retool the economy and that he had the capacity to focus on what the country needed.

“We cannot continue to do what we were doing yesteryears in today’s economy; we cannot retool this economy with the old groping bolts.

“I believe I have that capacity; I am focussed on what Nigeria needs and what I must do for Nigerians.

“It will not be Eldorado for everybody but a new dawn is here. I am convinced and you should be convinced too,” said Tinubu.

He assured Nigerians that inflation currently at 34 per cent would trend downward to 10 per cent as envisaged in the 2025 budget.

He said the government would, improve security so that people could return to their farms and produce more food, and encourage procurement and manufacturing of drugs.

Tinubu said he understood the trouble Nigerians had been through, particularly the economic problems.

He, however, said the country was on the right path. “We are focussed, we’ll maintain focus. Let’s believe in ourselves and in our country, tomorrow will bring a glorious dawn.

“It is just 18 months I’ve taken the reign. 2025 is a very promising year.”

The President thanked Nigerians for having confidence in him to be their president.

“I’m very proud of that. I don’t want you to think that I will take it for granted at any given time. It is all about service. I will do it with all my heart. I seek your cooperation all the time,” said Tinubu. (NAN)