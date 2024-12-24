IPAC urges Gov Nwifuru to intensify supervision of political appointees

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ebonyi has advised Gov Francis Nwifuru to supervise his appointees to ensure effective delivery of his “People’s Charter of Need” Agenda for the state.

Christian Ogbonna

The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ebonyi has advised Gov Francis Nwifuru to supervise his appointees to ensure effective delivery of his “People’s Charter of Need” Agenda for the state.

The council noted that some of the appointees, especially the Commissioners were either being overwhelmed by the responsibilities in their offices or lacked the capacity to occupy the positions.

Mr Ernest Nwanze, Chairman of the council in the state, made the remark during a media engagement with journalists in Abakaliki on Monday.

Nwanze said that supervising them would ensure more transparency and accountability.

The Chairman, however, called for the establishment of an independent oversight body to monitor the implementation of projects and policies of the state government.

He commended the governor Nwifuru on the ongoing projects in the state, urging contractors to ensure speedy delivery.

“While the administration has made strides in several areas, IPAC observes a very slow pace of work on the Vanco flyover and other projects awarded by the state government.

“We enjoin the contractors handling some of the projects to execute the job according to its specifications.

“IPAC observes that some of the contractors are not doing enough in implementing government policies and programs and suggested proper supervision to avoid shoddy jobs.” he said.

He equally observed the pragmatic implementation of the 2024 budget describing it as excellent and expressed confidence that there would be more improvement in the 2025 budget implementation.

The chairman stressed the need for more comprehensive investigations into the implementations of these different state governments’ empowerment schemes that targeted the most vulnerable segments of society. (NAN)