Supreme Court dismisses suit by 16 states against EFCC, ICPC, NFIU Acts

By Taiye Agbaje/Ebere Agozie

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the suit filed by 16 states challenging the legality of the laws establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and two other anti-corruption agencies.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the other agencies are the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) and the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU).

A seven-member panel of justices, in a unanimous judgment, held that the suit was unmeritorious.

In the lead judgment by Justice Uwani Abba-Aji, the Supreme Court resolved the six issues raised for determination in the suit against the plaintiffs.

The court held that the laws establishing the anti-corruption agencies were validly enacted by the National Assembly within its legislative competence.

It faulted the claim by the plaintiffs that the EFCC Act, being a product of the United Nations convention on corruption, ought to be ratified by majority of the state's houses of assembly.