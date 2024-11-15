Cricket: World Cup Qualifier to test Nigeria’s facilities, cricket prowess, Akpata says

Uyi Akpata, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), said the upcoming 2025 T20 World Cup Sub-Regional African Qualifier C in Abuja,

By Ijeoma Okigbo

Uyi Akpata, president of the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF), said the upcoming 2025 T20 World Cup Sub-Regional African Qualifier C in Abuja, will test Nigeria’s facilities as well as cricket prowess.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja, Akpata said that preparations in top gear to welcome five other countries for the tournament from Nov. 23 to Nov. 28.

“There is no doubt that we are making some advancement in talent development. We are at a point where we need to build competences across different facets of the game.

“Nigeria Cricket has been making a bit of buzz globally and attention will be on us, during the event.

“ I think it is a good thing and I believe it is an opportunity to show the world our brand of Cricket and some bits of what makes us Nigeria”, Akpata noted.

Meanwhile, three players from Nigerian Men’s Senior team, Isaac Okpe, Chiemelie Udekwe, and Isaac Danladi who featured in the just concluded Zimbabwean National Cricket League returns to boost the squad.

“We believe we stand a good chance of qualifying to the next stage but our focus is also on delivering beautiful memories to our visitors as well as cricket fans at home and abroad watching the event,” Akpata added.

NAN reports Nigeria will be joined by Botswana, Côte D’Ivoire, Eswatini, St. Helena, and Sierra Leone for a week-long cricket action that will produce two finalists to the next stage of the World Cup Qualifier. (NAN)