Study tour of Singapore’s Civil Service aligns with global standard-Aduda

By Sumaila Ogbaje

Amb. Gabriel Aduda, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, says, recent study tour of Singapore’s Civil Service by selected permanent secretaries and state Heads of Service, aligns it with global standards.

Aduda also said that the tour was a significant move to reform the Nigerian Civil Service.

This is contained in a statement by the Director, Information and Public Relations, Ministry of Defence, Henshaw Ogubike, and made available to news men in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, this January, led a delegation comprising 20 State Heads of Service and select Federal Permanent Secretaries on a study visit to Singapore.

According to Aduda, the four-day programme provided an opportunity to understudy the Singaporean Civil Service, internationally renowned for its efficiency, innovation, and transformative impact on national development.

He said that the intensive study tour focused on key aspects of Singapore’s public service delivery and uncovered critical insights that could redefine the operational framework of Nigeria’s civil service.

He highlighted some key takeaways from the Singaporean model, which include that the country’s civil service was guided by forward-thinking strategies, anticipating future challenges while ensuring long-term relevance.

”It is also guided with a deep sense of community fosters collective responsibility for national development, which remains a cornerstone of Singapore’s progress.

”Singapore recognised its resource constraints early and transformed these challenges into opportunities, achieving extraordinary growth despite the absence of natural resources.

”Singapore also carries out regular reviews of policies and regulations to ensure continuous improvement in service delivery and operational efficiency.

”The country places emphasis on highly skilled and adaptable workforce to ensure sustained progress and competitiveness,” he said.

The permanent secretary while commending Walson-Jack for her visionary leadership in facilitating the groundbreaking initiative, expressed confidence that the knowledge gained during the study tour would be strategically deployed.

He said that it would be utilised to enhance service delivery and drive meaningful reforms across the Nigeria’s public sector.

”This study tour is a testament to the government’s commitment to transformative reforms in the civil service.

”The lessons learnt will be instrumental in building a world-class public service that fosters innovation, enhances governance, and places citizens at the heart of development,” he added.

Aduda also reassured the Head of the Civil Service that the delegation would ensure the effective application of the knowledge acquired, leveraging these insights to benefit all Nigerians.

According to him, the study visit underscores the Nigerian government’s determination to chart a new course for public sector excellence, setting the stage for a more dynamic and citizen-centric civil service. (NAN)