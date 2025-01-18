Shettima commiserates with families of slain soldiers in Maiduguri

Vice-President Kashim Shettima on Friday paid a condolence visit to the families of slain soldiers in Maiduguri, Borno.

By Salisu Sani-Idris



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the soldiers died during a recent terrorist attack in Damboa, Borno, even though they successfully repelled the attack.



In the wake of the tragic event, President Bola Tinubu called for a thorough investigation to uncover the circumstances that led to the unfortunate incident.



The President extended his condolences to the families of the fallen soldiers, saying their sacrifice in defending the nation will forever be honoured and remembered.



Tinubu also commended the armed forces for their swift and decisive response, particularly the air component, in launching effective retaliatory strikes.



During his visit to Maiduguri, the Vice-President will, at the instance of the President, also pay a condolence visit to Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno.



On the delegation of the Vice-President are: Sen. Kaka Lawan (Borno Central), Malam Abdulkadir Rahis, representing Maiduguri Metropolitan Federal Constituency and Rep. Usman Zannah, (Kaga/Magumeri/Gubio Federal Constituency).



Others are: Sen. Saidu Alkali, Minister of Transport, Malam AjiKolo Gujja, a politician, amongst others. (NAN)