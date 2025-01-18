Shettima condoles with Borno over farmers killings

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Friday arrived Maiduguri to offer his condolences to the government and people of Borno, following the killings of some farmers in the state.

By: Hamza Suleiman

He was met at the airport by Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno, his deputy, Dr Usman Kadafur, members of the House of Assembly, and other senior government officials.

Shettima expressed his deep sorrow over the tragic incident, describing the killings as devastating.

He noted that the incident resulted in significant loss of lives, displacement of families, and disruption of livelihoods in the affected communities.

During his visit, Shettima will hold meetings with the governor, traditional and religious leaders, and other stakeholders to explore ways to provide support to the victims.

The Vice President reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to ensuring the safety of citizens and promoting peace in the region.

He also assured the people of Borno that the government was determined to enhance security, rebuild affected communities, and strengthen resilience.

At least, 40 farmers were killed by ISWAP fighters on Sunday while working on a farm in Dumba, Kukawa, after reaching an agreement with the insurgents to allow them to farm in the area. (NAN)