See your appointment as call to service, NBA implores new judges

By Chidinma Ewunonu-Aluko



The Chairman, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) Ibadan branch, Mr Ibrahim Lawal (Esq) has called on the newly appointed judges in Oyo State to see their appointment as a call to service.



Lawal gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ibadan.



NAN reports that the National Judicial Council (NJC) has approved the appointment of eight High Court judges for Oyo State.



The judges are: Opayinka Adeniyi, Oyediran Oloyede, Oladejo Olusoji, Oluwaseun Ademola-Salami, Adesina Jimoh, Yemi Adekunle, Olutola Adepoju and Olayemi Muraina.



Lawal advises them to remember that they were coming in at a time the justice sector needed committed judges to dispense justice without fear or favour.



“It gladdens our hearts that the appointment came eventually.



“Recall that the Bar has been loud about the non appointment of judges, which has brought untold hardship on the lawyers and litigants.



“The new appointment will in no small way reduce the number of cases waiting for adjudication,” he said.



The NBA Ibadan Chairman also remarked that the new appointment would give room for quick dispensation of justice as there would be more judges to sit on cases.. (NAN)

