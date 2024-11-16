Bisi Kazeem carries out fundamental obligations, casts his vote in Ikare-Akoko

In what seems to be a distinct act of patriotism towards a greater Ondo State, Deputy Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem Rtd has fulfilled his fundamental human rights by casting his vote in the just concluded Gubernatorial elections that held in the State on Saturday.

DCM Bisi Kazeem, who has since retired from active service in Federal Road Safety Corps, has been active in national politics , thereby casting his vote in his polling unit in Ikare-Akoko, Ondo State.

He believes that part of the ways he can play a critical role and contribute his quota to the growth, advancement and development of the State is by mobilising stakeholders and his supporters towards voting the right candidate.

He commended the State Governor, His Excellency, Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa for conducting one of the most peaceful free and fair elections in the State noting that the effort underscores the very reason for the massive support the Governor is enjoyed at the polls.

Kazeem called on all parties involved to accept the result of the elections at the end of the declaration with good fate for the interest of the State.

Being an elder statesman of great repute, he revealed his readiness to bring his wealth of experience to bear in the service of the nation in whatever capacity.